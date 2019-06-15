Sandoval went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run and double in Friday's 5-3 win over the Brewers.

Sandoval's blast came in the fourth inning, putting the Giants ahead 2-1 at the time. The veteran infielder is hitting .289/.324/.593 over 135 at-bats with nine homers and 25 RBI in 62 games this season.