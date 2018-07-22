Sandoval is out of the lineup Sunday against the Athletics, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The Giants have been deploying Sandoval and Chase d'Arnaud in a platoon of late, so the former will sit Sunday while the latter starts with Oakland bringing southpaw Sean Manaea to the hill. Though he's currently serving as the Giants' primary option at the hot corner, Sandoval's playing time could soon dry up with Evan Longoria (hand) expected to return from the 10-day disabled list at some point in the coming days.