Giants' Pablo Sandoval: Takes seat vs lefty

Sandoval is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cubs, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Sandoval has struggled mightily against left-handers this season, so he'll head to the bench as the Cubs send out southpaw Jose Quintana. Kelby Tomlinson will take over at the hot corner in his stead.

