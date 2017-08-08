Giants' Pablo Sandoval: Takes seat vs lefty
Sandoval is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cubs, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Sandoval has struggled mightily against left-handers this season, so he'll head to the bench as the Cubs send out southpaw Jose Quintana. Kelby Tomlinson will take over at the hot corner in his stead.
More News
-
Waivers: Lopez, Woodruff have the talent
Brandon Woodruff is here. Reynaldo Lopez is next. Scott White thinks both could be useful to...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
We're nearing the point when every injury could be a season-ender, but when a player as high-end...
-
Waivers: A's sluggers worth adding
The Oakland Athletics have long been out of the playoff race, but a couple of their young hitters...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...