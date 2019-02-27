Giants' Pablo Sandoval: Targeting weekend return
Sandoval (side) is expected to return to Cactus League action this weekend, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.
As expected, Sandoval won't be sidelined for too long after tweaking his side last Saturday. The veteran infielder will take a couple more days to rest and recover before rejoining the lineup sometime over the weekend.
