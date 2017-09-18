Giants' Pablo Sandoval: Tees off Sunday
Sandoval went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and three RBI in Sunday's 7-2 win over the DIamondbacks.
The oft-maligned infielder led the Giants to victory in this one, upping his RBI total to 23 in 223 at-bats this year. Sandoval is hitting just .197 this year and doesn't figure to provide much fantasy value in the season's final few weeks.
