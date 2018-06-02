Sandoval should see an increase in starts at first base with Brandon Belt (appendicitis) landing on the disabled list Friday.

Sandoval entered the game for Belt on Friday after the Giants' starting first baseman appeared to fall ill. It turns out he was dealing with appendicitis, and promptly had his appendix removed in the hospital after the game. Belt is expected to be sidelined for a couple of weeks, opening the door for Sandoval and his .265/.326/.386 slash line to see semi-regular at-bats. The Panda will likely head to bench in favor of Buster Posey against lefties -- who he has historically struggled against -- but should still see enough playing time to warrant deep-league consideration in the interim.