Sandoval (hamstring) will require surgery after straining his right hamstring, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Sandoval was moved to the 10-day disabled list Monday due to a right hamstring strain, but after an MRI revealed a significant tear, he'll need surgery to repair the injury. This will effectively end the 31-year-old's 2018 season, as he'll set his sights on returning in time for spring training. In 92 games for the Giants, Sandoval hit .248 with nine home runs, 40 RBI and a .727 OPS.

More News
Our Latest Stories