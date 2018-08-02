Giants' Pablo Sandoval: To undergo season-ending surgery
Sandoval (hamstring) will require surgery after straining his right hamstring, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
Sandoval was moved to the 10-day disabled list Monday due to a right hamstring strain, but after an MRI revealed a significant tear, he'll need surgery to repair the injury. This will effectively end the 31-year-old's 2018 season, as he'll set his sights on returning in time for spring training. In 92 games for the Giants, Sandoval hit .248 with nine home runs, 40 RBI and a .727 OPS.
More News
-
Giants' Pablo Sandoval: Placed on DL•
-
Giants' Pablo Sandoval: Held out Monday; could land on DL•
-
Giants' Pablo Sandoval: Suffers hamstring strain•
-
Giants' Pablo Sandoval: Tweaks hamstring vs. Milwaukee•
-
Giants' Pablo Sandoval: Acting as primary first baseman•
-
Giants' Pablo Sandoval: Not in Thursday's lineup•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Baez booming
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top-250 rest-of-season rankings
See Scott White's top-250 rankings for the rest of the season in Roto leagues.
-
Can you trust these 20 'aces?'
Old standbys like Luis Severino and Corey Kluber haven't quite looked like themselves of late,...
-
Five winners, losers at the deadline
Dozens of players changed teams over the past week, but not all of them to great impact in...
-
Breaking down the deadline deals
The trading has been fast and furious so far, and Fantasy owners are struggling to keep up....
-
Reaction: Dozier crowds out L.A.
Brian Dozier's disappointing season might not get much better in a tougher home park, and he...