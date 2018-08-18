The Giants moved Sandoval (hamstring) to the 60-day disabled list Saturday, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

A move was needed to add Hunter Strickland back to the 40-man roster and it was an easy call to transfer Sandoval with him sidelined for the remainder of the season. The veteran third baseman pieced together a solid campaign for San Francisco in 2018 that could find him suitors when he hits free agency again this offseason.

