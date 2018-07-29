Giants' Pablo Sandoval: Tweaks hamstring vs. Milwaukee
Sandoval exited Sunday's tilt against the Brewers after suffering a right hamstring injury, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Sandoval headed to the clubhouse after scoring on a sacrifice fly. He was seen holding his right hamstring following the play, although the severity of the injury is unclear. Austin Slater replaced the injured Sandoval at first base.
