Giants' Pablo Sandoval: Two doubles off bench
Sandoval went 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles, an RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to Washington.
Sandoval was held out of the starting lineup, but he was still able to make an impact in the box score after entering the game as part of a double switch in the seventh inning. The 33-year-old's run of regular playing time has gone by the wayside following the activation of Evan Longoria from the injured list Sunday. That said, the Panda has been outperforming Longoria offensively this season (.271/.316/.515 compared to .239/.314/.439), so if the latter is unable to pick things up at the plate in the coming weeks, then a timeshare at the hot corner could develop as the Giants try to cling on to their playoff hopes.
