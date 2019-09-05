Sandoval officially underwent surgery on his right elbow Wednesday to repair his UCL and have loose bodies removed, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Sandoval returned from the injured list Sunday to have one final at-bat before embarking on the recovery from Tommy John surgery. The 33-year-old returned to the IL on Tuesday and is expected to spend a good portion of the 2020 season rehabbing from the operation.

