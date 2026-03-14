Harber left in the seventh inning of Saturday's Cactus League game against the Diamondbacks due to an apparent leg injury, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Harber appeared to tweak his leg while running the bases from first to third. He was taken to the clubhouse to undergo further tests from medical staff, and the Astros should have an update on Harber's status over the coming days. Across three levels in the minors last year, Harber slashed .323/.413/.528 with 10 steals (on 12 attempts), 14 home runs and 83 RBI in 343 plate appearances.