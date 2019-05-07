Venditte was designated for assignment by the Giants on Tuesday, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Venditte was roughed up in two outings after his promotion from the minors, surrendering six runs with two strikeouts over 3.1 innings of work out of the bullpen. Yangervis Solarte was also designated for assignment, opening up spots on the roster for Mac Williamson and Donovan Solano.