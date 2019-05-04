Venditte was called up from Triple-A Sacramento on Saturday, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.

Venditte joined the Giants on a one-year deal this offseason but didn't pitch well enough in spring training to crack the Opening Day roster. However, the switch-pitcher has a 2.57 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 9:3 K:BB over 14 innings with Sacramento, and should fill a low-leverage role in San Francisco's bullpen.