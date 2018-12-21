Giants' Pat Venditte: Signs with Giants
Venditte agreed to a one-year, $585,000 contract with San Francisco on Friday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
The Dodgers did not tender Venditte a contract for next season after he spent a majority of the 2018 campaign at the Triple-A level. He did appear in 15 big-league games, posting a solid 2.57 ERA and 1.00 WHIP with nine strikeouts in 14 innings of relief. The switch-handed pitcher will provide some extra depth in the Giants' bullpen next year.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 50 keepers
In some leagues you simply keep the best players. In others there's a cost relative to where...
-
Rockies deal makes Murphy interesting
Daniel Murphy was far from a trendy name heading into 2019 drafts, but his move to Colorado...
-
12-team Rotisserie mock draft
Plenty of movement has already happened this offseason. Scott White and friends look at how...
-
Top-100 Dynasty rankings
Dynasty leagues are one of the fastest growing Fantasy formats, requiring owners to weigh the...
-
Fantasy Baseball dynasty prospects: 2B
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Trade: Goldy's still prime in St. Louis
How will Paul Goldschmidt fare out of Arizona? Scott White looks to last year for some clues...