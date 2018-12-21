Venditte agreed to a one-year, $585,000 contract with San Francisco on Friday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The Dodgers did not tender Venditte a contract for next season after he spent a majority of the 2018 campaign at the Triple-A level. He did appear in 15 big-league games, posting a solid 2.57 ERA and 1.00 WHIP with nine strikeouts in 14 innings of relief. The switch-handed pitcher will provide some extra depth in the Giants' bullpen next year.

