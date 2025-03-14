Bailey went 1-for 2 with a double and two RBI in Wednesday's 7-3 Cactus League loss to the Rangers. He is now batting .261 (6-for-23) with one home run and three RBI this spring.

Bailey has registered a .261/.292/.348 slash line in nine appearances during Cactus League play. The 25-year-old is set to serve as the club's everyday catcher after winning his first Gold Glove during the 2024 campaign -- his second season in the majors. Over two seasons with the Giants, Bailey has recorded a middling .234/.292/.640 slash line, though the defensive stalwart's spring numbers are encouraging.