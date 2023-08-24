DeJong went 3-for-4 with a home run and four RBI in Wednesday's 8-6 win over the Phillies.

DeJong made an immediate impact in his Giants debut, launching a two-run homer off Michael Lorenzen in the fourth inning before putting San Francisco ahead 7-5 in the 10th inning with a two-run single. It was quite a performance from DeJong, who was DFA'd by the Blue Jays after going just 3-for-50 (.060) in his last 15 games. Overall, the 30-year-old DeJong's slashing .216/.273/.378 with 14 homers, 40 runs scored and 37 RBI across 355 plate appearances between San Francisco, Toronto and St. Louis this season. While it's been hard to rely on consistent fantasy production from DeJong, he could see a regular role with the Giants while Brandon Crawford (forearm) is sidelined.