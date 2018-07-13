Bourjos inked a minor-league contract with the Giants on Friday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Bourjos elected to become a free agent July 2 after the Braves designated him for assignment. He put together an uninspiring .205/.239/.365 batting line with one homer and four RBI through 36 games with Atlanta, and he's expected to report to Triple-A Sacramento after signing with San Francisco.

More News
Our Latest Stories