Giants' Pierce Johnson: Likely rejoining major-league club
Johnson will be on the Giants' taxi squad Friday, which hints that he'll be called up from Triple-A Sacramento to join the bullpen, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
San Francisco won a 16-inning marathon against the Marlins on Thursday, featuring Ty Blach throwing 6.2 shutout innings in relief. He might be the roster casualty as the Giants look to summon a fresh arm in his place. Johnson holds a 5.83 ERA in 23 major-league appearances this season, so if needed, he'll likely serve as a mop-up type.
