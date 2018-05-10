Giants' Pierce Johnson: Lit up for six runs
Johnson allowed six runs on three hits and three walks while recording just two outs in Wednesday's loss to the Phillies.
Johnson was all over the place, as he threw more balls (18) than strikes (17) and had a wild pitch to go along with the three walks. The 27-year-old had been fairly reliable this season up until Wednesday, but the ugly effort pushes his ERA to an ugly 5.60.
