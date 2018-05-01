Giants' Pierce Johnson: Picks up win in relief
Johnson was the winning pitcher of record after firing a scoreless inning (one walk, no strikeouts) in Monday's comeback win over the Padres.
Johnson has been a pleasant surprise for the Giants after earning a bullpen job this spring, posting a 2.57 ERA and 1.00 WHIP over 14 innings. The 26-year-old owns a 3.91 FIP due in large part to his lack of strikeouts (5.8 K/9), but he could work his way up the ladder in a bullpen that lacks reliable right-handed relievers outside of closer Hunter Strickland.
