Giants' Prelander Berroa: Traded to Giants

Berroa was traded to San Francisco from Minnesota along with Jaylin Davis and Kai-Wei Teng for Sam Dyson.

Berroa made seven starts for the rookie Elizabethton Twins with a 4.55 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 31.2 innings. While not considered a top prospect, he's just 18 years old and had a 10.7 K/9 so there's some upside as a throw-in for the Dyson deal.