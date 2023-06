Dabovich will miss the rest of the minor-league season with a hip injury, Baseball America reports.

He was initially placed on the 7-day injured list with a right hip impingement, but the hip issue ended up being serious enough to cost Dabovich most of his age-24 season. The 6-foot-3 righty reliever has a 5.93 ERA, 1.64 WHIP and 34 strikeouts in 27.1 innings in the Pacific Coast League dating back to 2022.