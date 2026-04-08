Giants' Rafael Devers: Busts out for season-high four RBI
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Devers went 2-for-3 with a home run and four RBI in Wednesday's win over the Phillies.
It was a breakout performance by Devers, who entered the day with just two RBI on the campaign. The homer was his second of the year so far, and the All-Star first slugger tied a season high in total bases. Devers is working his way through a slow start, which has seen him bat just .220 with three extra-base hits and four walks over 50 at-bats.
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