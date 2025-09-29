Devers went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Sunday's 4-0 win over the Rockies.

Devers launched his 35th homer of the 2025 campaign in the fourth inning, extending his hit streak to eight games. He later reached base on a fielder's choice in the eighth before coming around to score the Giants' final run. Devers was traded to San Francisco in June and appeared in 163 regular-season games between the Giants and Red Sox. Overall, he slashed .252/.372/.479 with 109 RBI, 99 runs scored and one stolen base across 729 plate appearances. His 35 homers marked his highest total since 2021.