Giants' Rafael Devers: Smacks grand slam in Sunday's win

Devers went 2-for-4 with a grand slam and an RBI double during the Giants' 8-5 win over the White Sox on Sunday.

Devers opened things up with an RBI double in the first inning, but his biggest contribution came in the fifth, when he smacked a grand slam off Grant Taylor to give the Giants an 8-4 lead. Devers struggled to a .537 OPS through the first 31 games of the regular season but has been much better at the place since May 1, posting a .935 OPS with five home runs, nine doubles and 14 RBI in 90 plate appearances this month.