Devers went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's 8-4 loss to the Padres.

That's now six homers during the month for Devers, who also clubbed his 25th of the year Thursday. Devers closed the month of July on a 0-for-14 dry spell at the plate, but he's been far more productive so far in August. Over his last 72 at-bats, the star corner infielder is hitting .250 with two doubles, 10 RBI, 10 runs scored and 11 walks.