Devers went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Devers got the Giants on the board with his solo shot in the second inning. The first baseman continues to hit well in May -- he's batting .318 (21-for-66) over 18 contests this month, adding four homers and nine RBI. He's hitting .246 with a .693 OPS, six homers, 20 RBI, 19 runs scored, 10 doubles and no stolen bases through 49 contests overall. Devers should be able to maintain a starting role as long as this consistency holds.