Vizcaino was credited with a save after allowing a run on a walk and a pair of wild pitches Wednesday in Double-A Richmond's 6-5 win over Bowie.

Vizcaino was sidelined to begin spring training due to a sprained right elbow, but the injury didn't affect his availability for the start of the minor-league season. Through his first four appearances for Richmond, the 25-year-old reliever has given up one run on one hit while walking four over four innings.