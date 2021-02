Vizcaino suffered a right elbow sprain and will begin spring training rehabbing at minor-league camp, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

The 25-year-old joined the Giants on a minor-league deal and received an invited to big-league camp, but he'll start out with the minor leaguers while rehabbing the injury. Vizcaino last pitched in 2019 at Double-A and had a 3.66 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 44:27 K:BB over 46.2 innings.