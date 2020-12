Vizcaino signed a minor-league contract with the Giants on Wednesday as a non-roster invitee, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Vizcaino advanced to Double-A Richmond in 2019, posting a 3.66 ERA and 1.44 WHIP over 62.2 innings with the team. He wasn't included in the team's 60-man player pool last year, but he'll get to work with the Giants' major-league coaching staff for a second consecutive season.