Giants general manager Zack Minasian said Monday of Rodriguez's (elbow) showing in the Arizona Fall League that he was "really encouraged by how he looked," Justice delos Santos of The Mercury News reports.

Rodriguez's three appearances in the AFL were his first since he underwent Tommy John surgery in September 2025. The results weren't great -- he allowed three runs with a 3:3 K:BB over two innings -- but Rodriguez touched 98 mph with his four-seamer and also showed off a new changeup. The 27-year-old reliever had a dominant 2025 season for San Francisco, posting a 1.78 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 67:11 K:BB over 50.2 frames. Rodriguez could be back in the closer mix for the Giants in 2027.