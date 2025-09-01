The Giants transferred Rodriguez (elbow) to the 60-day injured list Monday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Rodriguez needs Tommy John surgery and is expected to miss the entirety of the 2026 campaign after being injured Aug. 22. The All-Star was electric out of the San Francisco bullpen this season, posting a 1.78 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 67:11 K:BB across 50.2 innings. Rodriguez recorded four saves and had been tapped as the Giants' closer following the trade of Camilo Doval to the Yankees at the deadline.