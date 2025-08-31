Rodriguez (elbow) will undergo Tommy John surgery, Andres Soto of MLB.com reports.

Rodriguez was placed on the 15-day injured list Tuesday (retroactive to Aug. 23) due to a right elbow injury. He's now expected to miss the 2026 season after opting for Tommy John surgery, which typically requires a 12-to-18-month recovery. The right-hander previously missed over a month in the second half of the 2024 campaign due to right elbow inflammation, and the pain reportedly never fully subsided. Despite that, the 25-year-old earned his first All-Star selection in 2025, recording a 1.78 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 67:11 K:BB across 50.2 innings in 50 appearances.