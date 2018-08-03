Giants' Ray Black: Enters late-inning mix
Black fired a scoreless inning with a pair of strikeouts while picking up the first hold of his career in Thursday's win over the Diamondbacks.
Black has been on a roll of late, tossing 9.1 consecutive hitless innings following his rough major-league debut. Manager Bruce Bochy has taken notice of the rookie's performance, stating that the flamethrowing reliever has entered the late-inning mix, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Black should be in line to see an uptick in hold opportunities following his bullpen promotion.
