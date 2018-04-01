Black was assigned to Double-A Richmond on Sunday, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

Black spent most of the 2017 season rehabbing an elbow injury, as he played just three games (2.1 innings) with one of San Francisco's rookie affiliates. Although Black can accumulate strikeouts at a tremendous rate (17.4 career K/9) he's yet to display control over his pitches. Since entering the Giants' farm system in 2014, Black hasn't posted a BB/9 below 4.1.