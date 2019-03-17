Giants' Ray Black: Looking to secure bullpen spot
Black has made six appearances this spring, posting a 3.38 ERA with five strikeouts over 5.1 innings.
Black is currently vying for a middle-relief role with the Giants this season. The hard-throwing righty can touch triple digits on the gun (97.9 mph fastball average last season), but his mediocre control (3.9 BB/9) and lack of command within the strike zone (1.5 HR/9) left him with a 6.17 ERA over 23.1 innings in 2018. Still, Black's elite strikeout numbers (12.7 K/9 in the majors was the lowest mark of any affiliated season) make him an intriguing relief arm should he not only win a job out of camp, but move into a higher-leverage role at some point this season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Auction nomination strategies
Trying to figure out the best way to navigate an auction? Here are some tips to make the best...
-
Fantasy Baseball: rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Scott White's Tout Wars team
One of the industry's most recognizable leagues recently held its draft, and Scott White thinks...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Scott's tiers one one printable page
Do you draft using the tiers approach? Are Scott White's tiers an integral part of your draft...