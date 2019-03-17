Black has made six appearances this spring, posting a 3.38 ERA with five strikeouts over 5.1 innings.

Black is currently vying for a middle-relief role with the Giants this season. The hard-throwing righty can touch triple digits on the gun (97.9 mph fastball average last season), but his mediocre control (3.9 BB/9) and lack of command within the strike zone (1.5 HR/9) left him with a 6.17 ERA over 23.1 innings in 2018. Still, Black's elite strikeout numbers (12.7 K/9 in the majors was the lowest mark of any affiliated season) make him an intriguing relief arm should he not only win a job out of camp, but move into a higher-leverage role at some point this season.