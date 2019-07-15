Black was recalled by the Giants on Monday.

Black allowed a run in his lone inning of work earlier this season, bringing his career ERA to 6.29 in 24.1 big-league innings. His ERA sits at 5.21 in 19 frames for Triple-A Sacramento this season, with his 13.8 percent walk rate so far overwhelming his strong 35.0 percent strikeout rate. Evan Longoria landed on the 10-day injured list with plantar fasciitis in a corresponding move.

