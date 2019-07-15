Giants' Ray Black: Recalled by Giants
Black was recalled by the Giants on Monday.
Black allowed a run in his lone inning of work earlier this season, bringing his career ERA to 6.29 in 24.1 big-league innings. His ERA sits at 5.21 in 19 frames for Triple-A Sacramento this season, with his 13.8 percent walk rate so far overwhelming his strong 35.0 percent strikeout rate. Evan Longoria landed on the 10-day injured list with plantar fasciitis in a corresponding move.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Archer, Martinez back?
Chris Archer and Carlos Martinez could be among the available options for managers who find...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
Favorable matchups for the Indians, Giants and Blue Jays make for some interesting sleeper...
-
Week 17 two-start pitcher rankings
A crowded field of two-start pitchers makes for more sleeper possibilities in Week 17, according...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings for Week 17
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Moncada up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
We already know Shane Bieber, MVP of the All-Star game, is good, but Scott White is elevating...