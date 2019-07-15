Black was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento following Game 1 of Monday's doubleheader against the Rockies, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Black gave up a walk and two hits while fanning three in a scoreless inning during the first half of Monday's twin bill, but he's been demoted to Triple-A following the contest. Dereck Rodriguez was recalled in a corresponding move and will take the mound for Game 2.