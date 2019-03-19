Black was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Monday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Black has triple-digit heat, but he also has minor-league options, so he was sent down as the Giants look to manage their bullpen resources. He'll likely be back at some point this season, as his 6.17 ERA in 23.1 frames last year hid a decent 3.98 FIP.

