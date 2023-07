Arias has not played in the Dominican Summer League since June 30 due to an undisclosed injury.

It's possible we've seen the last of Arias in 2023, but he made quite an impression in a small sample. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound center fielder slashed .414/.539/.793 with four home runs, four steals and more walks (15) than strikeouts (11) in 76 plate appearances. He doesn't turn 18 until April, and will either be assigned to Single-A San Jose or the Arizona Complex League in 2024.