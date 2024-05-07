Arias has not played in the Arizona Complex League due to a sprained wrist, per a report from Eric Longenhagen and Travis Ice of FanGraphs.

One of the most highly-anticipated stateside debutants among ACL prospects, Arias was limited in 2023 due to a broken left wrist, so it's worth keeping in mind that he has dealt with significant wrist injuries in back-to-back seasons. Hopefully, with it being a sprain this time and not a fracture, Arias can get healthy in time to play in in the Arizona Complex League before play concludes in late-July. After that, it's possible Arias could be sent to Single-A San Jose to make up for lost time.