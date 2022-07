The Giants have selected Crawford with the 30th overall pick in the 2022 first-year player draft.

He was announced as a two-way player, so perhaps the Giants intend to continue developing Crawford as a left-handed pitcher and first baseman. He hasn't pitched much recently as he only recently recovered from Tommy John surgery. Crawford has a big fastball from the left side, and at 6-foot-4, 235 pounds, he has a ton of raw power as a hitter.