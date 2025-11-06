The Giants claimed Sanmartin off waivers from the Reds on Thursday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Sanmartin will get a fresh start out west after spending the last six seasons as part of the Reds organization. The left-hander, who turns 30 in April, appeared in one big-league game during the 2025 campaign. He tallied a 2.67 ERA, a 1.24 WHIP and a 55:18 K:BB across 67.1 innings for Triple-A Louisville.