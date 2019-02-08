Giants' Rene Rivera: Joins Giants
Rivera signed a minor-league deal with the Giants on Friday, Jon Heyman of FancredSports.com reports.
Rivera spent the bulk of 2018 with the Angels but also saw some action with the Braves, though he appeared in only 33 games total. The 35-year-old's career slash line of .220/.271/.353 has him destined to serve as organizational depth in San Francisco.
