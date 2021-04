Moronta pitched a perfect seventh inning to earn a hold in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Rockies. He struck out two.

Moronta threw only 14 pitches (10 strikes) in the inning. The right-hander has a 2.25 ERA, 0.25 WHIP and two holds over four innings this season. As long as he keeps pitching well, Moronta will be in the mix for high-leverage work, although most save chances will likely go to Jake McGee.