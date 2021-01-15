Moronta signed a one-year deal with the Giants on Friday to avoid arbitration, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
The 27-year-old missed last season after undergoing shoulder surgery in September 2019, but he's now officially under contract for 2021. Moronta has a 2.66 ERA since making his big-league debut in 2017, and he's expected to be in competition for the closer's role in spring training,
More News
-
Giants' Reyes Moronta: Set to compete for closing gig•
-
Giants' Reyes Moronta: Won't pitch in 2020•
-
Giants' Reyes Moronta: Advances to sim games•
-
Giants' Reyes Moronta: Looks good in live batting practice•
-
Giants' Reyes Moronta: Nearing live batting practice•
-
Giants' Reyes Moronta: Throwing bullpens•