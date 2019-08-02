Giants' Reyes Moronta: Becomes top righty reliever
Moronta will become the Giants' top right-handed setup man following the trades of Mark Melancon and Sam Dyson at the trade deadline.
Moronta has been part of a trio of right-handed relievers setting up closer Will Smith, posting a 2.63 ERA with 63 strikeouts over 48 innings. The trade deadline has left the hard-throwing righty in a traditional righty-lefty setup configuration with Tony Watson. Moronta is currently at his career-best mark of 12 holds, but he should easily surpass that number with increased high-leverage opportunities down the stretch.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Trent Grisham a nice find
Recent call-ups Trent Grisham and Travis Demeritte could play pivotal roles, but Fantasy players...
-
Trade deadline winners and losers
It wasn't just the traded players that benefited from the deadline deals. Scott White looks...
-
Deadline roundup: Gennett, Gallen go
Zac Gallen is on the move, and Corey Dickerson could be back to Fantasy relevance. Chris Towers...
-
Trade: D-Backs get haul for Greinke
Just beating the trade deadline, the Astros land Arizona ace Zach Greinke for a package of...
-
Trade reaction: Braves get their closer
The Braves acquire Shane Greene in a bid to fix their long troublesome closer role. Here's...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Sale falling
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal