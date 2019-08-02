Moronta will become the Giants' top right-handed setup man following the trades of Mark Melancon and Sam Dyson at the trade deadline.

Moronta has been part of a trio of right-handed relievers setting up closer Will Smith, posting a 2.63 ERA with 63 strikeouts over 48 innings. The trade deadline has left the hard-throwing righty in a traditional righty-lefty setup configuration with Tony Watson. Moronta is currently at his career-best mark of 12 holds, but he should easily surpass that number with increased high-leverage opportunities down the stretch.