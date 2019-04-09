Moronta gave up one run (solo home run) on two hits over an inning Monday against the Padres.

Moronta was charged with just one run, but he also allowed Madison Bumgarner's final run to cross home, failing to protect a one-run lead for the Giants. The 2018 standout already has two blown holds through four outings, going 2-for-4 in hold opportunities overall. Moronta has maintained his elevated strikeout rate from a year ago (13.5 K/9), and his ERA is unlikely to stay at its current 5.79 mark.