Moronta (3-7) took a loss and a blown save against the Cubs on Wednesday after allowing two runs on three hits and a walk over one inning of relief.

With the Giants ahead 11-10, Moronta came into the eighth inning and surrendered the lead after giving up a leadoff single to Nicholas Castellanis followed by a two-run, game-winning home run to Kris Bryant. Despite the loss, Moronta owns a respectable 2.80 ERA and 1.28 WHIP over 52 appearances this season.